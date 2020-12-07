Lavrov presents priority tasks that need to be solved in Karabakh

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov presented the priority tasks to be solved in Karabakh.

His remarks came during a press conference with his Armenian counterpart Ara Ayvazyan,

Lavrov noted that a Russian interdepartmental commission recently visited Yerevan and discussed the situation after the signing of the statement by the leaders of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan on November 9.

"We are unanimous that the signing of the statement creates all the necessary conditions for a long-term settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on a fair basis in the interests of the Armenian and Azerbaijani peoples, in the interests of stabilizing the situation in the South Caucasus," Lavrov said.

The Russian FM expressed satisfaction with the observance of the ceasefire regime for almost a month, the process of returning refugees, progress in the exchange of the dead, prisoners of war, and the search for the missing.

"Although we are interested in these acute humanitarian issues being resolved as soon as possible. And we have outlined a number of steps in this direction," the minister said.

He expressed gratitude to the Armenian side for the high assessment of the activities of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

The process of restoring the economy, infrastructure, health systems. and life support would contribute to the establishment of good-neighborly relations between Armenians and Azerbaijanis both in the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh and in the interstate plan, he added.

"This would contribute to the formation of an atmosphere of trust and cooperation in the region for the benefit of all the peoples living here and the countries located here. We are convinced that representatives of various nationalities, religions should live in peace and security wherever they are. And the South Caucasus deserves just such an approach. We will promote it in every possible way," Lavrov said.