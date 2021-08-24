Al-Arabiya: several American planes and missiles fall into hands of Taliban

The Taliban have seized several US aircraft, military helicopters, and anti-tank missiles, Al-Arabiya TV reported, citing sources.
The incident is said to have raised concerns at the Pentagon.
According to sources, the decision to eliminate the weapons captured by the Taliban has not yet been made.
It may be difficult for the Taliban to use helicopters and planes, since there are no pilots, maintenance is also not available to the Taliban, they said.
The United States, according to Al-Arabiya, is awaiting the completion of the evacuation process to decide on operations, including strikes on military depots.
Amid the withdrawal of the American contingent, the rebels launched an offensive and captured all major cities, declaring the end of the twenty-year war. The form of government will become clear soon; the militants do not agree to a transitional government.
President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and two days later made a video message from the UAE, in which he promised to return. In turn, Vice President Amrul Saleh said that now, according to the Constitution, he becomes the head of state, and called for armed resistance to the Taliban.
Now all land border crossings from Afghanistan are controlled by the new authorities. The evacuation of foreign personnel and Afghans working for foreign missions is carried out through the only airport in Kabul, which is held by the military of the United States and other NATO countries.