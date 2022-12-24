Armenian opposition does nothing to weaken position of authorities in talks

The opposition doesn't do anything which can weaken the positions of the government during the negotiations, Deputy Chairman of the Armenian National Congress Levon Zurabyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
He noted that the opposition, realizing all this, does not take to the streets, does not hold protests and does not disorganize the work of the state system, under the threat of war, blockade and humanitarian disaster.
"At times, there is dissatisfaction with the opposition's criticism of the government under the current circumstances, calling instead to criticize Russia, Azerbaijan, Turkey, and if necessary, the West. Such people are probably not familiar with the functions of the opposition," Zurabyan added.
He explained that the opposition's function is to expose the government's mistakes, criticize, restrain the government and try to offer alternatives in politics and as a government during elections.
The Deputy Chairman of the Armenian National Congress reminded that it is the government's business to criticize other countries.