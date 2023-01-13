Whale dies after being in river near Osaka, Japan

A whale that had been in the Yodo River near Osaka city for several days died in Japan, Kyodo reported.
The cause of the whale's death is not yet specified.
On January 9 it was reported that the inhabitants of the city of Osaka noticed a whale, about 8 meters long, which swam into the flowing local river.
In a local oceanarium noted that before whales never swam into the river Yodo. They suggested that the mammal happened to be here while stalking its prey.
The Coast Guard monitored the whale and collected information about its health.