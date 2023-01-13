News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
January 13
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
January 13
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Whale dies after being in river near Osaka, Japan
Whale dies after being in river near Osaka, Japan
Region:World News
Theme: Society

A whale that had been in the Yodo River near Osaka city for several days died in Japan, Kyodo reported.

The cause of the whale's death is not yet specified.

On January 9 it was reported that the inhabitants of the city of Osaka noticed a whale, about 8 meters long, which swam into the flowing local river.

In a local oceanarium noted that before whales never swam into the river Yodo. They suggested that the mammal happened to be here while stalking its prey.

The Coast Guard monitored the whale and collected information about its health.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Cynologist lists 10 signs of stress in a dog
On a walk, he may show sudden aggression toward animals and other people...
 Whale appeared in Japanese river for first time
They are also gathering information about its health...
 Belgium bans electric collars for dogs
The new rules for keeping pets will come into force in spring...
 Paleontologists discovers new species of frog that lived at the time of dinosaurs
To date, the genus Baurubatrachus has only been represented by...
 Elephants help Santa Claus in Thailand
Herders dressed as Santa Claus drove the giants to a school in central Thailand...
 Neo the leopard caught on video again
Periodic monitoring shows the effectiveness of private management...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos