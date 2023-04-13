Which Armenia company is put on US sanctions list?

As we reported earlier, the US Department of Commerce has imposed export restrictions on 28 legal entities from ten countries, including one company that is registered in Armenia.
According to the US Department of Commerce, the legal name of this sanctioned company from Armenia is Tako LLC, which is registered in Yerevan.
Tako LLC and the other 27 companies were placed on the US sanctions list because, according to US authorities, they continued to supply goods to Russian companies that are already on the aforesaid sanctions list.
It is also interesting that, according to the US Department of Commerce, Tako LLC underwent a name change and was previously called Taco LLC, which was under US sanctions back in September last year. Taco LLC is a partner of the Russian company Radioavtomatika (Radioautomatics) and, according to the US authorities, it provided financial and material support to this company.
In addition to Taco LLC, the Milur Electronics LLC, the Armenian subsidiary of the Russian Milandr company, was put on the US sanctions list earlier—in November of last year—with similar accusations.