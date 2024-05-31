Prosecution to appeal court acquittal of Armenia 3rd President Serzh Sargsyan

The prosecution will appeal the court verdict to acquit the third President of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan, the owner of Flash fuel company, Barsegh Beglaryan, and former official of the Ministry of Agriculture, Gevorg Harutyunyan. This was informed to Armenian News-NEWS.am by the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia.
According to the aforesaid verdict that was announced Friday, Sargsyan was acquitted of organizing, Beglaryan—of inciting, and Harutyunyan—of aiding and abetting the embezzlement of half a billion drams from the state budget.