Egypt government resigns

The Egyptian government has resigned, and President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi tasked Prime Moustafa Madbouly with forming a new government, the president's office informed.
The respective statement notes that on Monday, El-Sisi received Madbouly, who tendered the government’s resignation to the President.
"President El-Sisi tasked Prime Minister Dr. Madbouly with forming a new government with highly qualified, competent and experienced individuals."
In early April, El-Sisi became the president of Egypt for a third term.
Andd Madbouly holds the post of Prime Minister since 2018.