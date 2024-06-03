News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
June 05
USD
387.34
EUR
420.92
RUB
4.36
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
June 05
ՀայEngРус
USD
387.34
EUR
420.92
RUB
4.36
Show news feed
Egypt government resigns
Egypt government resigns
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The Egyptian government has resigned, and President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi tasked Prime Moustafa Madbouly  with forming a new government, the president's office informed.

The respective statement notes that on Monday, El-Sisi received Madbouly, who tendered the government’s resignation to the President.

"President El-Sisi tasked Prime Minister Dr. Madbouly with forming a new government with highly qualified, competent and experienced individuals."

In early April, El-Sisi became the president of Egypt for a third term.

Andd Madbouly holds the post of Prime Minister since 2018.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos