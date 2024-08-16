News
Thailand parliament elects ex-PM’s youngest daughter as new premier
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Thailand’s Parliament elected Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the youngest daughter of the divisive former leader Thaksin Shinawatra, as the country’s new prime minister Friday, reports AP.

Paetongtarn becomes Thailand’s third leader from the Shinawatra family, after her father, who was ousted by coup before returning from exile last year, and her aunt Yingluck Shinawatra, who lives in exile.

Also, Paetongtarn  became Thailand’s second female prime minister after her aunt and the country’s youngest leader at 37.

She was confirmed by 319 votes in approval, with 145 voted against her and 27 abstained.

The last prime minister had been removed by the Constitutional Court two days ago over an ethics violation.
