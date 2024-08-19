News
France hard-left party threatens to launch impeachment process against Macron
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The hard-left party France Unbowed (FI), led by Jean-Luc Melenchon, has threatened to initiate the impeachment of President Emmanuel Macron if he does not agree to appoint Lucie Castets, a candidate from the left-wing New Popular Front alliance which won the parliamentary election, as the next prime minister of France. This was noted in an article by Melenchon and his supporters.

In this connection, FI makes a reference to the French constitution article which enables impeachment of the president for not fulfilling his duties, BFM TV reports.

FI believes that the refusal to recognize the results of the elections of the legislative bodies and the decision to cancel them violate the requirements of the French president's mandate.
