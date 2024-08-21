Garry Kasparov asks Germany chancellor to help Ukraine

The US-based Renew Democracy Initiative (RDI), led by former world chess champion Garry Kasparov, has launched the German Responsibility Campaign, Bild reports.
The goal is to petition to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz with a request to provide necessary military assistance to Ukraine.
The RDI gave a full page advertisement to Bild, which was chosen as the most widely circulated periodical in all of Europe.
"Germany once led the world to the brink. Chancellor Scholz, don’t let it happen again. Give Ukraine the military aid that it truly needs," reads, in particular, the petition signed by Kasparov.