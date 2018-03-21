A three-way summit with North Korea and the United States is possible, said South Korean President, Moon Jae-in on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

“A North Korea-U.S. summit would be a historic event in itself following an inter-Korean summit.Depending on the location, it could be even more dramatic. And depending on progress, it may lead to a three-way summit between the South, North and the United States,” said the President adding that summits aim to complete the nuclear and peace issues on the Korean peninsula.

North Korean leader Kim, Jong Un, and South Korean, President Moon Jae-in, will reportedly meet at the end of April, while US President Trump has agreed to meet with North Korean leader by the end of May.