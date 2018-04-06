U.S. President Donald Trump wants to introduce additional $100 billion tariffs on Chinese imports, AFP reported.
His announcement came in response to Beijing's action coming after U.S. tariffs on steal and aluminum imports and the decision to impose tariffs on the Chinese goods.
“Rather than remedy its misconduct, China has chosen to harm our farmers and manufacturers,” Trump said in a statement.
Trump said he had instructed trade officials to “consider whether $100 billion of additional tariffs would be appropriate.”
The day before China formally filed a complaint to WTO in connection with Trump’s decision to impose tariffs. China announced additional tariffs on 106 U.S. products, including soybeans, planes and cars.