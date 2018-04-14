German Chancellor Angela Merkel supported the airstrikes launched by U.S., UK and France on Syria, Reuters reported.
She said the airstrikes were “necessary” and “appropriate” step.
“We support the fact that our American, British and French allies have taken responsibility in this way as permanent members of the U.N. Security Council,” Merkel said.
Earlier this week Merkel said Germany would not join any military actions.
