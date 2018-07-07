News
Saturday
July 07
Armenia third President’s brother, nephew, niece are included as defendants in criminal case
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

YEREVAN. – The Special Investigation Service (SIS) of Armenia on Friday reached a decision to include as defendants Lyova Sargsyan—the brother of third President Serzh Sargsyan—and his daughter, Ani Sargsyan, along the lines of a criminal case into concealing assets subject to declaration, and unlawful enrichment. In addition, criminal charges have been filed against Narek Sargsyan, the son of Lyova Sargsyan. 

As per the respective SIS statement, the investigation has proved that Lyova, Ani and Narek Sargsyan had become rich unlawfully, and they had concealed large amounts of money subject to declaration.

The SIS on Friday filed a motion with the court, with a request that Lyova Sargsyan be arrested, and the court granted the motion on the same day.

A search was declared for Lyova and Ani Sargsyan.

And a signature bond to not leave Armenia was selected as preventive measure for Ani and Narek Sargsyan.

The investigation is still in progress.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
