Armenia not yet received formal information on Prague court decision on extradition of Armenia 3rd President’s nephew

YEREVAN. – The Office of the Prosecutor General of Armenia has not yet received official information about the Prague Municipal Court decision on the extradition of Narek Sargsyan, the nephew of third President Serzh Sargsyan. Gor Abrahamyan, advisor to the Prosecutor General of Armenia, told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
As Tyden.cz reported, spokesperson of the Prague Municipal Court, Marketa Putzi, has declared that the court has rendered a decision on the extradition of Narek Sargsyan.
He was apprehended in Prague in December of last year. When his documents were being inspected, he had presented a fake passport of a Guatemalan citizen by the name of Franklin Gonzalez.
On December 28, 2018, the petition for Narek Sargsyan’s extradition to Armenia was sent to Prague.
Narek Sargsyan, 37, is the son of former deputy Aleksandr Sargsyan—the brother of ex-President Serzh Sargsyan. There is an international arrest warrant for Narek Sargsyan since the summer of 2018. He is charged in Armenia with illegal arms possession and illegal drug trafficking.
