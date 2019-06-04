News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 04
USD
480.02
EUR
539.93
RUB
7.36
ME-USD
0.13
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.02
EUR
539.93
RUB
7.36
ME-USD
0.13
Show news feed
Armenia not yet received formal information on Prague court decision on extradition of Armenia 3rd President’s nephew
Armenia not yet received formal information on Prague court decision on extradition of Armenia 3rd President’s nephew
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

YEREVAN. – The Office of the Prosecutor General of Armenia has not yet received official information about the Prague Municipal Court decision on the extradition of Narek Sargsyan, the nephew of third President Serzh Sargsyan. Gor Abrahamyan, advisor to the Prosecutor General of Armenia, told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

As Tyden.cz reported, spokesperson of the Prague Municipal Court, Marketa Putzi, has declared that the court has rendered a decision on the extradition of Narek Sargsyan.

He was apprehended in Prague in December of last year. When his documents were being inspected, he had presented a fake passport of a Guatemalan citizen by the name of Franklin Gonzalez.

On December 28, 2018, the petition for Narek Sargsyan’s extradition to Armenia was sent to Prague.

Narek Sargsyan, 37, is the son of former deputy Aleksandr Sargsyan—the brother of ex-President Serzh Sargsyan. There is an international arrest warrant for Narek Sargsyan since the summer of 2018. He is charged in Armenia with illegal arms possession and illegal drug trafficking.

Czech court permits extradition of former Armenian President’s nephew
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia judge for Kocharyan case refuses to examine appeal of ex-minister's attorneys
According to the judge, there is an affiliated person in...
 Armenia justice minister speaks on Prague court ruling on extradition of ex-President Serzh Sargsyan’s nephew
The handing over is carried out within the framework of the international treaty…
 2 detained over murder of Russia ex-Special Forces soldier
Searches have been conducted on the places of residence of the detainees…
 Czech Rep. woman is mugged in Yerevan
Two people have been arrested in this connection…
 Several injured, including Armenian crime lord in Yerevan road accident (PHOTOS)
51 year-old Lexus passenger Soghoyan was hospitalized to undergo a surgery…
 Court receives Armenia ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan’s health documents: Hearing postponed (PHOTOS)
The next meeting will be held on June 11…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos