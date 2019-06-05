Two Armenians on Forbes list of richest women

Forbes has issued its 2019 list of the 80 richest women, and there are two Armenians on this list.
American Armenian entrepreneur and businesswoman Carolyn Rafaelian is 42nd on this list. Her net worth is $520 million. Her fortune comes largely from her majority stake in spiritual bangle brand Alex and Ani. Granddaughter of Armenian immigrants, her father made American flag pins and costume jewelry in a Rhode Island factory where she now makes pieces.
American Armenian social media queen and reality television star Kim Kardashian is 57th on this list, with a net worth of $370 million. The bulk of her fortune comes from her cosmetics company KKW Beauty.