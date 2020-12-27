Irina and Aram from Karabakh's Askeran region and Stepanakert get married at Dadivank Monastery (PHOTOS)

Today Irina Gabrielyan from Artsakh’s (Nagorno-Karabakh) Askeran region and Aram Berdyan from Stepanakert got married at Dadivank Monastery, which is under Azerbaijani control, but under supervision of Russian peacekeepers. Vladimir Grigoryan, Aram’s friend, provided Armenian News-NEWS.am with details about the wedding.
“Aram had been fighting with the defense forces of Martakert region since the first day of the war. His wife is from Askeran and was involved in activities in the rear during the war. They were engaged before the war and were planning to get married in late September, but the war broke out. Today they decided to get married at Dadivank Monastery. Some works were implemented with Russian peacekeepers in the course of one week, and they got married today. Overall, there were 70 people attending the wedding ceremony. Peacekeepers escorted the guests, and no incident took place at the monastery,” he said.
The wedding ceremony was performed by Primate of the Diocese of Artsakh, His Holiness Pargev, who also performed the year-end homily.
Before the wedding, Irina and Aram had laid flowers near the poster expressing gratitude to Armenian soldiers in Stepanakert.