Japan to completely ban entry of foreigners, including businessmen

The Japanese government intends to suspend the immigration exemptions for businessmen from 11 countries and regions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to NHK TV channel, thus, entry for foreigners on new visas will be virtually completely banned, TASS reported.
From December 28 to the end of January, the Japanese authorities stopped issuing new visas to citizens of all countries and regions of the world.
Only Japanese citizens and foreigners who permanently reside here and have long-term visas can enter Japan now.
Entry for businessmen and business delegations from 11 countries and regions of Asia, including China, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, was not restricted. However, the Japanese authorities have decided to cancel these concessions.