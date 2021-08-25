Artsakh emergency service: Measures being taken to extinguish fire, prevent imminent danger (PHOTOS)

STEPANAKERT. – The explosions in the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) capital Stepanakert and nearby settlements took place in a field of Khnatsakh village of the Askeran Region, where the sappers had planned to carry out planned explosions. The Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations informed about this in a statement.
However, the fire that broke out in that area spread by the force of the wind and reached the place where the ammunition, which had not yet exploded and was life-threatening, was stored.
Measures are being taken to extinguish this fire and quickly prevent the imminent danger.