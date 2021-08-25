News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 25
USD
492.28
EUR
578.43
RUB
6.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
492.28
EUR
578.43
RUB
6.68
Show news feed
Artsakh emergency service: Measures being taken to extinguish fire, prevent imminent danger (PHOTOS)
Artsakh emergency service: Measures being taken to extinguish fire, prevent imminent danger (PHOTOS)
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Incidents

STEPANAKERT. – The explosions in the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) capital Stepanakert and nearby settlements took place in a field of Khnatsakh village of the Askeran Region, where the sappers had planned to carry out planned explosions. The Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations informed about this in a statement.

However, the fire that broke out in that area spread by the force of the wind and reached the place where the ammunition, which had not yet exploded and was life-threatening, was stored.

Measures are being taken to extinguish this fire and quickly prevent the imminent danger.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Fatal road accident in Yerevan
A criminal case is initiated…
 Unknown people hijack Ukrainian plane in Afghanistan
On Monday evening, the third plane with citizens evacuated from Afghanistan…
 American woman who killed her mother in Bali to be released early due to good behavior
In 2015, then teenager Heather Mack was handed a 10-year jail term…
 5 people injured in fire on oil platform off Mexico coast
Photos posted on social media, presumably from the scene…
 Man with hand grenades enters Yerevan bookmaker's office
The police have released the footage…
 Mother-to-be, 31, dies at Armenia hospital
At the Talin town medical center...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos