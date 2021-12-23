275 million people test positive for COVID-19 globally

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in the world has exceeded 275 million, and the number of deaths - 5.36 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Wednesday evening.
The WHO received information about 275,233,892 infected and 5,364,996 deaths. The number of people infected increased by 541,319 per day, deaths - by 5,735.
WHO statistics take into account only officially confirmed information on the infected and the deaths provided by states. The 270 million mark was passed on December 14, 260 million on November 29, 250 million on November 9, and 200 million on August 5.
Most of the confirmed cases of infection, the data on which were received by WHO, were registered in the USA - 50,565.638. This is followed by India (34,758.481), Brazil (22,215.856), Great Britain (11,542.147), Russia (10,292.983) , Turkey (9,209.740), France (8,469.950), Germany (6,878.709), Iran (6,175.782), Spain (5,585.055), Italy (5,436.143) and Argentina (5,395.044).
The number of deaths is most in the USA - 799,942, the second line is occupied by Brazil (617,873), the third - by India (478,325). This is followed by Russia (300,369), Mexico (297,916), Peru (202,295), Great Britain (147,433), Indonesia (144,034), Italy (135,931), Iran (131,167), Colombia (129,487) and France (119,396).