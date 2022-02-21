US and UK at OSCE extraordinary meeting declare Russia threat to Ukraine

An extraordinary meeting of the OSCE permanent council has started in Vienna at Ukraine's request, the official websites of the US and UK agencies published statements by the US and UK Permanent Representatives to the UN, Michael Carpenter and Neil Bush.

According to Carpenter, "the world is on the precipice of a full-scale Russian war against Ukraine."

"We took Russia’s security concerns seriously. We put new proposals on the table. We tried to think of new transparency, confidence-building, and arms control concepts that would help us build a stronger and more durable European security architecture. We launched a new European Security Dialogue to spur creative ideas and to allow every country at this table to have a voice in our collective security. And we remain – and always will remain – committed to dialogue and diplomacy. And to peace. Especially to peace.

But facts are stubborn: none of us can ignore that Russia’s forces have been growing at an alarming rate, and that so many strike troops are poised for attack within mere kilometers of Ukraine’s borders. And all of this is coincident with a massive and unusual troop deployment in Belarus immediately adjacent to Ukraine’s border – a so-called “exercise” that we were all told would end yesterday, but which has now been indefinitely extended. Coincident with a large-scale nuclear exercise. Coincident with a massive naval buildup in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov. Coincident with bellicose rhetoric suggesting Ukraine either should not be a state or should not have an independent foreign policy," the US official said.

"The United States and its Allies have been clear that our response should Russia attack Ukraine will be unified, swift, and severe. We have been clear that if Russia further invades Ukraine, it will become a pariah to the international community, it will become isolated from global financial markets, and it will be deprived of the most sophisticated technological inputs. We have also been equally clear that there is still a diplomatic path forward if Russia is willing to engage," Carpenter added, calling for condemnation of Russia's possible recognition of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk.

For his part, the UK's post-chairman to the OSCE said it was entering "an increasingly dangerous period".

"Instead of acting in line with its stated commitment to dialogue, Russia has shown disregard for the OSCE commitments to which it voluntarily subscribed.

It has boycotted every meeting that Ukraine has called under Chapter Three of the Vienna Document. Extraordinarily, given the context I have just set out, it is Russia that has accused Ukraine of provocation. Every step of the way, Russia has obfuscated, distracted and delayed.

This is in stark contrast to the approach taken by Ukraine. In the face of highly provocative actions by Russia, Ukraine has made massive diplomatic efforts to reduce tension. Ukraine has continued to engage constructively in the Normandy Format and the Trilateral Contact Group. Ukraine repeatedly continue to ensure the Special Monitoring Mission’s ability to monitor in government-controlled areas, unlike Russia’s proxies who systematically attempt to restrict the Mission’s movement.

Here in Vienna, Ukraine has welcomed the Polish Chair’s initiative to hold the Renewed European Security Dialogue. Ukraine has welcomed the early warning issued by the OSCE Secretary General and expressed readiness to consider further OSCE action to reduce tensions. Ukraine has used the OSCE Vienna Document processes to share its concerns and given Russia the opportunity to answer questions on its unusual military activity.

If the Kremlin is serious about a diplomatic resolution then it needs to engage properly and commit to meaningful talks at the OSCE," Bush said in particular.