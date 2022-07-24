Armenia villager stabs, kills 30-year-old son

A murder took place Sunday in Armavir Province of Armenia, shamshyan.com reported.
At around 6:30pm, the police received a call informing that a man from Gay village was stabbed at home and had died on the way to the Vagharshapat (Etchmiadzin) city hospital.
It was found that the deceased was Gabriel M., 30, a resident of the aforesaid village.
Traces of blood were found in the aforementioned house, and traces of blood and a bloody knife—on the bed in the bedroom.
The police and investigators found out the identity of the murder suspect, who was the person who had called the police and informed them that there had been a stabbing in Gay village, but had not said that he was the stabber.
But after explanatory work by the police and investigators, the murder suspect turned himself in to the police.
It turned out that he is Levon M., the father of the murdered man.
A criminal proceeding has been launched, and Levon M. has been detained.
Also, the police found the car in which the victim was taken to the hospital.
Traces of blood were found also inside and outside this vehicle.