News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 10
USD
406.28
EUR
415.5
RUB
6.72
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
406.28
EUR
415.5
RUB
6.72
Show news feed
Microsoft warns Windows 11 users about possible data corruption
Microsoft warns Windows 11 users about possible data corruption
Region:World News
Theme: Innovations

Microsoft has issued a message to Windows users that warns of possible data corruption. It is posted on the official Microsoft website in the technical support section.

The warning applies to Windows 11 and Windows Server 2022 operating systems, as well as computers with modern processors - what kind of processors the company did not specify. The problem lies in a bug within the operating system from Microsoft, more specifically in the SymCrypt encryption library. If the BitLocker disk encryption function is activated on a PC, the user risks losing some important data. Microsoft has not yet reported if and how to restore the corrupted information.

It is known that there is a patch that fixes this defect, but at the same time it puts a big load on the system and Windows 11 and Windows Server 2022 start to slow down.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Chinese internet giant Baidu grants permission to provide commercial robotic taxi service
Baidu is already working on public roads in Beijing…
 Elon Musk speaks on Twitter purchase
However, if it turns out that their documents are false in essence and it will not take place...
 YouTube now lets you zoom in on videos to see fine details
YouTube Premium users will be able to stretch the video to zoom in on the desired element...
 Xiaomi introduces gadget to control smart home with power of thought
MiGu Headband is the project that won the third Xiaomi Group online hackathon...
 France, Italy, Spain want big tech companies to share network costs in Europe
In May, EU regulators said they were considering whether tech giants Alphabet Google, Meta and Netflix...
 Apple Watch Pro to feature largest display yet
The company hasn't redesigned the watch since it introduced the Series 4 in 2018....
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos