Microsoft warns Windows 11 users about possible data corruption

Microsoft has issued a message to Windows users that warns of possible data corruption. It is posted on the official Microsoft website in the technical support section.
The warning applies to Windows 11 and Windows Server 2022 operating systems, as well as computers with modern processors - what kind of processors the company did not specify. The problem lies in a bug within the operating system from Microsoft, more specifically in the SymCrypt encryption library. If the BitLocker disk encryption function is activated on a PC, the user risks losing some important data. Microsoft has not yet reported if and how to restore the corrupted information.
It is known that there is a patch that fixes this defect, but at the same time it puts a big load on the system and Windows 11 and Windows Server 2022 start to slow down.