Pentagon to expand military training of Ukrainian servicemen

The Pentagon will expand military training in Germany for Ukrainian servicemen with a focus on joint maneuvers and combined arms operations.
Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said the training of about 500 Ukrainians a month will begin in January.
The new training will complement efforts to train Ukrainians to operate specialized Western military equipment worth billions of dollars that the United States and its NATO allies have provided since the war began.
The combined arms maneuver training is the logical next step in our ongoing training efforts, Ryder said, referring to training on how to attack an enemy with multiple capabilities simultaneously.
The Pentagon said the 7th Army Training Command, headquartered in Grafenwoehr, Germany, will conduct the initiative at U.S. ranges in Germany.
He said the training will focus on using systems already in the field rather than weapons that may be delivered in the future.
Ryder said he doesn't know if the exercise will require the deployment of additional U.S. forces.
According to Ryder, the U.S. conducted this type of training for the Ukrainian military before the war, beginning in 2014.