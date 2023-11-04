Israel announces raid in southern Gaza Strip

The Israeli defence army (IDF) conducted a raid in the south of the Gaza Strip with the participation of armored and engineering units, IDF Press Service reports.
According to a statement, in a targeted operation in the southern Gaza Strip overnight, IDF armored and engineer units carried out a mission to survey buildings and disable explosive devices. During the course of this operation, the soldiers encountered a group of militants emerging from a tunnel below the ground. The military retaliated by opening fire on the terrorists and eliminated them.
The press service added that “the ground operation in the Gaza Strip continues,” and overnight “IDF units killed dozens of terrorists and destroyed Hamas terrorist facilities.” The military noted that over the past 24 hours, there had been many incidents where attempts were made to launch attacks on IDF troops using tunnel mines and military facilities in the northern Gaza Strip. “The forces eliminated terrorists operating in the area, uncovered tunnel shafts used for terrorist purposes and located the organization's weapons,” the armed forces added.