News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
November 07
USD
402.34
EUR
432.44
RUB
4.36
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
November 07
ՀայEngРус
USD
402.34
EUR
432.44
RUB
4.36
Show news feed
Israel announces raid in southern Gaza Strip
Israel announces raid in southern Gaza Strip
Region:World News, Middle East
Theme: Politics

The Israeli defence army (IDF) conducted a raid in the south of the Gaza Strip with the participation of armored and engineering units, IDF Press Service reports.

According to a statement, in a targeted operation in the southern Gaza Strip overnight, IDF armored and engineer units carried out a mission to survey buildings and disable explosive devices. During the course of this operation, the soldiers encountered a group of militants emerging from a tunnel below the ground. The military retaliated by opening fire on the terrorists and eliminated them.

The press service added that “the ground operation in the Gaza Strip continues,” and overnight “IDF units killed dozens of terrorists and destroyed Hamas terrorist facilities.” The military noted that over the past 24 hours, there had been many incidents where attempts were made to launch attacks on IDF troops using tunnel mines and military facilities in the northern Gaza Strip. “The forces eliminated terrorists operating in the area, uncovered tunnel shafts used for terrorist purposes and located the organization's weapons,” the armed forces added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
EU to allocate additional €25M in humanitarian aid to people of Gaza
According to Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission…
 Lavrov: Western politicians are fomenting major conflict in Middle East
The West is used to solving its own problems at the expense of others, the Russian FM said…
 More than 200 people killed in Israeli bombings Sunday night, Gaza announces
As per a source at the ministry of health of this Palestinian enclave…
 Israel army gives northern Gaza residents 4 hours to evacuate to south
The Israel Defense Forces’ spokesman informed...
 US sends nuclear sub to Middle East
The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) informed...
 Turkey recalls ambassador from Israel for consultations
Due to the unfolding humanitarian…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos