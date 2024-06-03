Ukraine is permitted to strike Russian targets with Netherlands’ F-16s

Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren told Politico that that Ukraine will be permitted to use at its own discretion, including for launching strikes on Russian military facilities, the 24 Dutch F-16 fighter jets to be transferred to Kyiv.
“We are applying the same principle that we have applied to every other delivery of capabilities, which is once we hand it over to Ukraine, it’s theirs to use," Ollongren said.
And according to the BBC, the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands emphasized that Amsterdam will not impose any restrictions, unlike, in particular, Belgium, which prohibited Ukraine from using the transferred Belgian F-16s in Russian airspace.