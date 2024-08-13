News
Tropical Storm Ernesto batters northeast Caribbean
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Tropical Storm Ernesto battered the northeast Caribbean on Tuesday as it took aim at Puerto Rico, where officials shuttered schools and government agencies, AP reports.

The storm was located about 300 miles (480 kilometers) east-southeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Tuesday morning. It had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph) and was moving west at 18 mph (30 kph).

“It’s not a hurricane, but it will bring heavy rains regardless,” Governor Pedro Pierluisi said as he urged people to seek shelter by early Tuesday evening.

He activated the National Guard as crews across the island visited flood-prone areas and elderly residents as part of last-minute preparations. Forecasters have warned of widespread flooding and possible landslides, with six to eight inches of rain forecast for Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

Tropical storm warnings were in place for Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Guadeloupe, St. Martin, St. Barts, and St. Maarten. The National Hurricane Center said Ernesto is forecast to move over or near Puerto Rico and the US and British Virgin Islands on Tuesday evening.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
