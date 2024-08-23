News
Show news feed
India, Bangladesh floods’ death toll reaches 30
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

Floods wreaked more havoc in India’s northeast and neighboring Bangladesh’s eastern region, raising this week’s total death toll to 30, officials and media reports said Friday, AP reports.

Rain stopped in many parts of Bangladesh on Friday and weather officials in capital Dhaka said the waters had started receding in some areas, but said the flooding would not be over for days.

In India’s Tripura state, eight more people died in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 19 since Monday, said a state disaster management official 

In Bangladesh, seven more people died in the last 24 hours, Dhaka-based Ekhon TV reported Friday. 

Bangladeshi non-government organization BRAC said in a statement that up to 3 million people remained stranded as fast-moving water inundated vast areas of farmland, destroying livelihoods, homes, and crops. It said many remained without electricity, food, or water.
Հայերեն and Русский
