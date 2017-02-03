French soldier shoots man armed with knife at Louvre

A soldier wounded a man armed with a knife as he tried to enter the Paris Louvre museum with a suitcase, Reuters reported.

According to the source of the newspaper, the man was trying to get into the museum through an underground shop and attacked another soldier before being shot. The attacker was alive seriously wounded. The police evacuated all the visitors from the museum. Currently, the museum is closed, police blocked access to it.

The identity and nationality of the attacker remains unknown for now, French Interior Ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet told reporters.