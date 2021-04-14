Biden decides to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan by September 11

President Joe Biden plans to withdraw the remaining 2,500 US troops from Afghanistan by September 11, twenty years to the day after the al Qaeda attacks that triggered America’s longest war, US officials said on Tuesday, Reuters.
However, the withdrawal of troops will be based on certain security guarantees. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are expected to discuss the decision with NATO allies in Brussels on Wednesday, sources said.
The US president will publicly announce his decision on Wednesday, the White House said.
Biden’s decision would miss a May 1 deadline for withdrawal agreed to with the Taliban by his predecessor Donald Trump. In March, the Taliban had threatened to resume hostilities against foreign troops if that deadline was missed.