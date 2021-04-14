European Parliament member condemns opening of park of “barbarism” in Azerbaijan

A “park” which display “trophy” helmets and dummies of Armenian soldiers who were martyred in last years war in Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)], was inaugurated on Monday by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and it was condemned by MEP Nikos Androulakis, Greek City Times reported.
In a post on social media, Member of the European Parliament for the Movement for Change, Nikos Androulakis, denounced the country’s president and stressed that he “insults the memory of the Armenian soldiers” by establishing a park of “barbarism.”
“International organizations cannot remain silent to these medieval practices that shame humanity,” he added.