Britain's Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, Reuters reported, citing Buckingham Palace.
The palace said the 95-year-old British monarch will continue with light duties at Windsor Castle over the coming week.
“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines," the palace said in a statement.
Buckingham Palace added that the Queen will receive all necessary medical attention and will follow all medical advice.