UK government declares drought in parts of England
Region:World News
Theme: Society

The British government has said parts of southern, central and eastern England have officially entered a drought regime after an extended period of hot and dry weather, Reuters reported.

England experienced its driest July since 1935, with just 35% of the month's average rainfall, and parts of England and Wales are now experiencing extreme heat.

“All water companies have reassured us that essential supplies are still safe," Water Minister Steve Double said in a statement. "We are better prepared than ever before for periods of dry weather, but we will continue to closely monitor the situation, including impacts on farmers and the environment, and take further action as needed."

The last drought in England was in 2018.
