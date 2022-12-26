News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
December 26
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
December 26
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Armenia President to Central Bank chief: We have economic growth, no sharp upheavals thanks to appropriate steps
Armenia President to Central Bank chief: We have economic growth, no sharp upheavals thanks to appropriate steps
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

President Vahagn Khachaturyan on Monday received the governor of the Central Bank of Armenia (CBA), Martin Galstyan, the President's Office informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Khachaturyan particularly noted that during the past year, and thanks to the appropriate steps by and policies of the Central Bank, too, the year culminates with economic growth and without sharp upheavals in Armenia.

“This year is very unique for all central banks around the world and financial systems. Based on my personal observations, the actions of the Central Bank were very adequate, which resulted in having economic growth and facing no shocks, nothing extraordinary happened in the financial system. You know it well, too, that the financial system likes calmness and controllability. I hope you will carry on like this next year,” highlighted President Khachaturyan.

Martin Galstyan, in turn, noted that he always feels the support of the President.

“We always feel your support in our mutual contacts, we always try to keep you abreast of developments and our projects. As you noted, the year was full of challenges, but following a balanced policy, the Central Bank closes the year with quite good indicators compared to the region and developed countries,” said the CBA governor.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the ways and risks of maintaining the stability and manageability of financial systems in the upcoming year, as well as the measures the Central Bank of Armenia will adopt to neutralize those risks.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Bank of England unveils design of banknotes depicting Charles III
The Bank of England on Tuesday presented the design of banknotes with the image of the new British King Charles III...
 Byblos Bank Armenia brings Apple Pay to customers
Customers simply hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near a payment terminal to make a contactless payment
 Use of smart solutions at financial companies: Ameriabank partners Silicon Mountains 2022
Four panel discussions were held during the event...
 Refinancing rate raised by 0.25 percentage point
The Deposit facility rate at 9.25%...
 Ardshinbank funds project for solar photoelectric power stations’ construction in Armenia for $26 million
The project is really ambitious, because intellectual power supply is a new quality of life, which means new opportunities...
 Fitch Ratings reaffirmed Ardshinbank at 'B+', upgrading outlook to Stable
The bank’s ratings are on the level of sovereign of Armenia...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos