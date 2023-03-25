Minnesota nuclear plant to shut down due to radioactive water leak

Xcel Energy will start to power down its nuclear plant in Monticello, in the US State of Minnesota, several weeks earlier than planned after more radioactive water leaked out of the facility, CBS Minnesota reports.
The company says it will shut down the facility so crews can begin to make permanent repairs after 400,000 gallons of radioactive water leaked out beneath the facility late last year.
On Wednesday, the plant's monitoring equipment detected that more radioactive water, hundreds of gallons, had leaked out since crews made temporary repairs, and said "a small amount from the original leak had reached the groundwater."
Officials say the contaminated water, containing the radioactive isotope tritium, hasn't yet reached the Mississippi River, which runs next to the plant.