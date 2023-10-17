News
Colombia expels Israeli ambassador, threatens to suspend relations with Israel
Colombia expels Israeli ambassador, threatens to suspend relations with Israel
Region:World News, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Colombian president Gustavo Petro expelled the country’s Israeli envoy, Gali Dagan, for criticizing the president’s outspoken support of Palestinians and accusations against Israel following the Hamas attack on Israel. Petro said on Monday that Dagan should “at a minimum, apologize and leave” the country, National Review reported.

Dagan’s criticism of Petro came after the Colombian president likened Israeli military operations to the Nazi persecution of Jews, adding, “No democrat in the world can accept Gaza being turned into a concentration camp.”

Additionally, Petro said that Colombia would suspend foreign relations with Israel, as Colombia does “not support genocides.”

Having been one of Colombia’s largest arms suppliers, Israel cut off security exports to Colombia after Petro’s remarks were made public.

But it is not the first time Petro has made such claims against Israelis; the Colombian president regularly posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, in support of Palestinians. Also, he has promised to send humanitarian aid to Gaza.
