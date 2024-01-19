News
2 major lithium deposits, with estimated reserves of 14.8 billion tons, discovered in Thailand
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

Two rich lithium deposits, with potential for use in the production lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles, have been found in Phang-nga province of Thailand, deputy government spokesperson Radklao Inthawong Suwankiri said, Thai PBS World reported.

Citing the information from the Department of Primary Industries and Mines, she said that the deposits have been found in two places, Ruangkiet and Bang E-thum, in Phang-nga province. They are estimated to contain about 14.8 billion tons of lithium, potentially making Thailand the world’s third largest source of the element, after Bolivia and Argentina.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
