News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 26
USD
476.02
EUR
520.53
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.09
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.02
EUR
520.53
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.09
Show news feed
Pompeo: We want a peaceful resolution with the Islamic Republic of Iran
Pompeo: We want a peaceful resolution with the Islamic Republic of Iran
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The US wants a peaceful solution to the crisis in relations with Iran, but it depends on Tehran, said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

“We want a peaceful resolution with the Islamic Republic of Iran, we’re hoping we can get that way. In the end, it will be up to the Iranians to make that decision,” Reuters reported quoting Pompeo. 

“We hope we get the opportunity to negotiate with them and get an outcome that’s good for both them and for the United States,” he told a news conference on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the United Nations General Assembly.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos