The US wants a peaceful solution to the crisis in relations with Iran, but it depends on Tehran, said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
“We want a peaceful resolution with the Islamic Republic of Iran, we’re hoping we can get that way. In the end, it will be up to the Iranians to make that decision,” Reuters reported quoting Pompeo.
“We hope we get the opportunity to negotiate with them and get an outcome that’s good for both them and for the United States,” he told a news conference on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the United Nations General Assembly.