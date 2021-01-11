Political technologist: Armenia society’s only task should be to remove PM Pashinyan from power

Twitter stock crashes after Trump's account blocked

Dollar goes up in Armenia

Putin calls for outlining future steps for Karabakh settlement

Armenia lawmaker: Neutral government must be formed before snap parliamentary elections

Potentially dangerous asteroid is approaching Earth

Moscow meeting: Putin embraces Pashinyan and Aliyev, but they simply greet each other

Putin: More than 48,000 people returned to Karabakh

Putin assesses situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia MP: I rule out 17 forces’ agenda, their candidate for PM

Putin: Trilateral task force will deal with restoration of economic and transport relations in Karabakh

Putin speaks about implementation of Karabakh deal

Putin: Russia has adhered to OSCE Minsk Group principles on Karabakh

Political technologist: Armenia PM Pashinyan proved that he can’t resolve any issue

Putin talks about Russia's mediation efforts for settlement of situation in Karabakh

Putin thanks Aliyev and Pashinyan for coming to Moscow

Armenia High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs says trap for destruction is seen in country's demographic statistics

Armenia political technologist: "People's PM" Pashinyan again did not discuss anything with people

Bitcoin prices fall by almost 15%

Putin, Pashinyan, Aliyev talks kick off at Kremlin

Artsakh government launches 1st phase of housing program for displaced families

Armenians assemble outside Armenia embassy in Russia

Opposition MP: Attempt is made to “sell” POWs at higher price to Armenian side ahead of Moscow visit

Union of Armenians of Russia president: Aliyev can only intimidate his people with threats and 'iron fist'

Iran sends request to Interpol for arrests amid murder of physicist

Reporter: Armenian positions were hit by latest Turkish missiles during recent Karabakh war

Pelosi says Trump is Putin's handmaiden

Azerbaijan’s Aliyev arrives in Moscow

Armenia opposition MP says her party is the only one that hasn't burnt bridges with any political force

Armenia embassy in Russia is guarded by police

Vice speaker joins Armenia parliament standing committee

Armenia PM Pashinyan arrives in Moscow

Russia peacekeepers continue demining in Artsakh

Gorbachev tells what Karabakh conflict solution should be

Bright Armenia Party leader: Azerbaijan threatens to hit Armenian officials with Bayraktar drones

Kim Jong Un elected general secretary' of Workers' Party

Armenia opposition party member is released by police

World oil prices are falling

Armenia President - We are entering new stage of history: Toward "Fourth Republic"

157 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Homeland Party of Armenia: We consider illegal police actions as component of treacherous activities (PHOTOS)

ARF: OSCE Minsk Group is obliged to take steps to stop plans threatening Armenians by Turkey and Azerbaijan

Erdogan's "Russian romance" costs Ankara dearly

Trump to provide tens of millions of dollars to Republicans for 2022 congressional election

Trucks with Turkish license plates are damaged in Yerevan for not giving way

Politico: Trump will not run for president in 2024

People gather near Yerevan international airport to prevent PM Pashinyan from traveling to Moscow

Traffic police close off roads leading to Yerevan international airport

Ombudsman: Linking issue of Armenian servicemen held captive in Azerbaijan with territorial issues is reprehensible

Microsoft to develop digital clones of people

Qatar and Egypt bilateral differences to be resolved during talks

Russian: Interaction with General Staff of Armenian and Azerbaijani Armed Forces is maintained

Catholicos of Great House of Cilicia: The territorial integrity of Armenia is an unconditional all-Armenian commitment

Rear Admiral says US must leave Gulf region

Macron speaks on need to start discussing political solution to situation in Karabakh

Artsakh: 14 soldiers bodies found in search works

Armenia and Artsakh security chiefs meet near Vorotan and Shurnukh

Putin, Macron discuss upcoming trilateral meeting of Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders

Putin chairs meeting on Karabakh ahead of Pashinyan and Aliyev's visit

Elon Musk's fortune exceeds $ 200 billion

Civil disobedience actions being held near Armenian PM Pashinyan's residency

76 people injured, at least one killed in Japan snowfalls

Putin to discuss implementation of Karabakh statement with Pashinyan, Aliyev

Pashinyan to visit Russia: Meeting with Putin and Aliyev is scheduled

Iran to hold military drills in southern parts of country

Mike Pence to attend Joe Biden's inauguration

US lifts restrictions on official contacts with Taiwan

New Zealand central bank reports cyberattack on one of its data systems

Apple, Amazon suspend access to Parler

337 COVID-19 new cases in Armenia

Canada reports COVID-19 new strain case

CNN: Mike Pence does not rule out 25th Amendment

French military aircraft flies over Central African Republic

Armenia ex-envoy: 1.5 years ago Armenian PM shared with Artsakh President his opinion about Karabakh's fate

Apple threatens to remove Parler social network from App Store

Man, wanted by Germany, detained at Yerevan international airport

China's authorities ban 18 mln residents from leaving homes amid COVID-19 pandemic

At least 4 people killed amid snow blizzard in Spain

Armenia ex-envoy says opposition PM candidate is the last hope of current government

France loses over $ 60 billion in year amid COVID-19 pandemic

UK Queen gets COVID-19 vaccination

Qatar and Saudi Arabia reopen land border

Opposition PM candidate speaks on meeting with FM

Merkel says coming weeks of winter will be the worst ever during pandemic

Greek parliament introduces bill to expand country's territorial waters by 12 miles

Armenia composer: Government must be changed in constitutional way

Armenian opposition members hold briefing after meeting with FM

China introduces new rules to counter unfounded foreign laws

Armenia historian: All this was consequence of our actions which I called "elite crisis" in 2017

Armenia opposition movement representatives meeting with FM

Iran to expel IAEA inspectors on February 21 if sanctions not lifted by then

TikTok agrees to appoint Turkish official representative

Armenia intellectuals holding urgent meeting

Armenia, Azerbaijan security chiefs meet

Bright Armenia Party leader: We met with United Homeland faction MPs of Artsakh National Assembly (PHOTOS)

Google removes Parler which is popular with Trump supporters

Indonesia airliner is believed to have crashed into ocean shortly after takeoff

Cases of more than 50 people involved in attack on the Capitol enter US courts

Armenia MFA: We strongly condemn Azerbaijan’s initiation of prosecution of Armenian POWs

Repairing of houses damaged by recent war in Artsakh continues consistent with waiting lists (PHOTOS)