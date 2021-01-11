Artsakh government launches 1st phase of housing program for displaced families

The Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) government is launching the first phase of a program to provide displaced families with housing, informed the Ministry of Labor, Social and Migration Affairs.
These houses will be provided in rural communities in the Askeran, Martuni, Martakert, and Shushi regions.
The houses will be renovated and furnished.
It is also planned to provide opportunities and means, according to the given family’s preference, to engage in agriculture.
These houses will be allocated in the coming months.
Respective applications can be submitted to the Ministry of Labor, Social and Migration Affairs.