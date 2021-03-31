Karabakh emergency situations service: Remains of 2 more Armenian servicemen found in Hadrut and Fizuli

The State Service for Emergency Situations of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) today reported that the remains of another two servicemen were found in the territories of Artsakh that have been transferred to Azerbaijan. The Service's press release also states the following:

“Azerbaijanis transferred the remains of one of the servicemen from Hadrut region (territory of Ukhtadzor community, according to preliminary data) to the Armenian side, and the remains of the other serviceman was found in Varanda (Fizuli) region. A forensic medical examination will be designated to identify them. Thus, the rescue detachments of Artsakh have found the remains of 1,526 servicemen and removed them from the territories under Azerbaijan’s control since the truce signed after the recent war in Artsakh.”