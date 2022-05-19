Kazakhstan denies rumors about Nazarbayev's family immunity under new constitution

Allegations that a constitutional referendum in Kazakhstan will secure immunity for members of the family of the first president of the republic Nursultan Nazarbayev are untrue, Stopfake, a portal created with the support of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Information and Public Development to combat misinformation reported.

"Telegram chats are spreading information that amendments guaranteeing immunity for all members of Nursultan Nazarbayev's family and allowing their lifetime maintenance at the expense of citizens' taxes will be adopted during the republican referendum to be held on 5 June. This is not true," the statement reads.

The allegations were also denied by the Ministry of Justice. "The draft amendments to the constitution do not provide new guarantees for the first president of the Republic of Kazakhstan and his family. On the contrary, the draft law on amendments to the Constitution proposes to exclude all the norms on the status of the first president," reads the Ministry's response to Stopfake's inquiry.

On 29 April during the session of the Assembly of the Nation Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed to hold a referendum on amending the constitution. The amendments reduce the powers of the head of state, significantly strengthen the role of parliament and local representative bodies, systematically strengthen the human rights sector, re-establish the Constitutional Court, enshrine the final abolition of the death penalty and exclude provisions on the status of the country's first leader Nursultan Nazarbayev.