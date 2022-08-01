Myanmar authorities extend state of emergency in country for six months

The military of Myanmar, holding state power in the country, announced the extension of the state of emergency in the republic for another six months - until February 1, 2023, Bloomberg writes, citing local media.
According to the leadership, the country needs more time to return to stability and prepare for the elections.
Measures are needed for the relevant organizations, including the Union Election Commission. The political parties also need to make changes in line with the new electoral system, and the public needs to be widely informed about this, so we need more time to prepare, Myanmar’s military chief, Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing said on the state television channel MRTV.
The democratic leadership of Myanmar was ousted in a military coup on February 1, 2021, at the same time a state of emergency was introduced in the country. The reason for the coup was the alleged large-scale electoral fraud in November 2020, which was announced by the military itself. Protests against the coup were brutally suppressed and led to the death of the local population.