Food Safety Inspection: 945 economic entities in Armenia to be inspected in 2022

The inspections in Armenia were planned to be conducted in 945 business entities in 2022. The process is still underway, Head of the Armenian Food Safety Inspectorate Georgy Avetisyan told reporters in Yerevan on December 26.
According to the official, the inspections are still going on. Nevertheless, inspections in 715 companies and enterprises have already been completed.
"Only 22 of them have not registered any violations. In 693 business entities were found certain discrepancies. The activity of some of them was temporarily suspended. Thus, the activity of 162 business entities during the year was either completely, or temporarily suspended, or completely re-qualified. Sixty-eight checks are still at the stage of implementation. The results on them will be announced only in the middle of January of the next year," said Avetisyan.