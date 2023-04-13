Armenia PM chief of staff: Azerbaijanis are already in Yerevan, we have ensured their safety

I don't want there to be a big agitation regarding the participation of our neighboring country in the European Championship; the Azerbaijanis are already in Yerevan, we have ensured their safety. Arayik Harutyunyan, Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister, told this to reporters Thursday.
The opening ceremony of the 2023 European Weightlifting Championship will take place Friday evening at Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex in Yerevan.
The Azerbaijani national team will also compete in this event.
"The Azerbaijanis’ delegation has already arrived in Yerevan with 12 members, four of whom are athletes. Athletes will not participate in the opening ceremony. The sport is specific, and the athletes should not be in additional stressful situations to keep their form. We have organized the flag parade differently. In the sports world, hosting teams from even conflicting countries is a common practice. Armenia, like Croatia, Kosovo, and other countries, Azerbaijan is also a part of the European [Weightlifting] Federation. They can and do submit application and participate.
"The host country is Armenia, but this is a tournament being organized and held by the International and European [Weightlifting] Federations. We are obligated to accept all the countries that are members of the European [Weightlifting] Federation and wish to participate. This is a big and important commitment. We have said since submitting the application that we will accept athletes from all countries and will ensure their safety.
"During this time, through the mediation of the European [Weightlifting] Federation, we had correspondence with the Azerbaijani team regarding safety issues. We have constantly emphasized that we are ready to ensure the safety of the athletes of Azerbaijan as well as others. The colleagues have asked for additional security, and we have provided it, too. We have implemented all measures: escorting, reception at the airport, ensuring additional security at the hotel. Our discussions with Azerbaijan took place earlier, before the recent events. We have ensured the safety of all athletes," said Arayik Harutyunyan.
The 2023 European Weightlifting Championship in Yerevan will be held from April 15 to 23.