Sunday
August 18
BMW to recall 1.36 mln cars in China due to airbag safety concerns
Region:World News
Theme: Car World

German automaker BMW and its joint venture will recall a combined 1.36 million locally produced and imported cars in China due to potential risks with the Takata airbag, China's market regulator said on Friday, Reuters reports. The recalls, effective immediately, are for models produced from 2003-2017, China's State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement.

BMW Brilliance Automotive, a joint venture based in northeast China, will recall 598,496 China-made cars, while BMW China Automobile Trading will recall 759,448 imported cars, the regulator said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
