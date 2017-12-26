Hacker develops program to hack iPhone X

Programmer Jonathan Levin released the first official jailbreak for iPhone X, Redmond Pie reported.

According to the source, the jailbreak is possible on all iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch, which support the iOS 11.0. The hacker used the vulnerability, discovered by a Google employee Ian Beer.

Jailbreak now is “temporary”, because after rebooting the gadget the procedure has to be repeated once again.

Jailbreak is an operation that gives access to the file system of the device. After its implementation, the user violates the agreement with Apple and is deprived of warranty service of the device.

The iPhone X went on sale in November. IPhone X owners noted their displays were non-responsive in cold weather and complained about mysterious strips on the screen.