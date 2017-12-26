News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 27
USD
481.97
EUR
571.57
RUB
8.35
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.97
EUR
571.57
RUB
8.35
Show news feed
Hacker develops program to hack iPhone X
Hacker develops program to hack iPhone X
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Innovations

Programmer Jonathan Levin released the first official jailbreak for iPhone X, Redmond Pie reported.

According to the source, the jailbreak is possible on all iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch, which support the iOS 11.0. The hacker used the vulnerability, discovered by a Google employee Ian Beer.

Jailbreak now is “temporary”, because after rebooting the gadget the procedure has to be repeated once again.

Jailbreak is an operation that gives access to the file system of the device. After its implementation, the user violates the agreement with Apple and is deprived of warranty service of the device.

 The iPhone X went on sale in November.  IPhone X owners noted their displays were non-responsive in cold weather and complained about mysterious strips on the screen.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Apple sued for intentionally slowing down older iPhones
The suit was filed by several people from Los Angeles, Illinois, Ohio, Indiana...
 US military plans to create unhackable 'Morpheus' computer
DARPA said it will spend $3.6 million on the project…
 UK lawmakers criticize Twitter
The Home Affairs Committee questioned the executives from Twitter…
Facebook removes 3 million videos, posts and ads that violate copyrights in first half of year
The government requests for account data increased by 21% globally…
Apple to close ITunes in 2019
The company's management decided to close the ITunes...
 China announces iPhone X clone
The S9 features a MediaTek P40 processor, 6GB RAM, and 128GB of storage…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news