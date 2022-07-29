Fumio Kishida to call for preservation of nuclear weapons non-use principle

Eurozone inflation reaches another record high in July

Germany: Lesvos, Chios, Rhodes are Greek territory, and no one has the right to doubt this

Europe's era of 'Germany knows best' is ending

Pakistan envoy to Lebanon invites Armenian Catholicos of Cilicia to his country

Garo Paylan: Armenian youth beaten in Turkey on racist grounds

Eurasianet: Azerbaijan is rebuilding its army along the lines of Turkey

Dollar, euro go up in Armenia

Inflation in Spain rises to highest level since 1984

Armenia public, political figure’s court session rescheduled for next week

US: Azerbaijan suspends activities of American companies in country, whose products presented in Karabakh

U.S. has complications with Russia's isolation?

State Department: Corruption remains obstacle to US investment in Armenia

Armenia, Azerbaijan show interest in SCO observer status

Armenia opposition movement to hold rally today in downtown Yerevan (VIDEO)

Former Chief of General Staff indicates what Armenia should pay attention to when buying weapons from India

State Department: 2022 GDP growth forecast in Armenia is just over 1% amid war in Ukraine

Twitter reports record rise in government demands for journalist and media accounts

Armenia public, political figure: They will try to arrest me again today

Armeniai authorities promised to help April 2016, 44-day wars’ participants with employment

Armenian official: No student should be denied, due to tuition fees, opportunity to receive higher education

Germany is going to impose a tax on all gas consumers

Council for protection of cultural heritage in Azerbaijan-occupied Karabakh territories holds meeting

The Telegraph: Global arms makers are preparing for a new cold war, inspired by struggle in Ukraine

Reconstruction of Armenia section of motorway bypassing ‘Lachin Corridor’ to start in August

Turkey FM says Azerbaijan colleague expressed satisfaction by Tbilisi meeting with Armenia counterpart

Greece PM: Erdogan should deal with Turkish economy rather than reviving neo-Ottoman fantasies

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council concludes hearing of case on subjecting judge to disciplinary accountability

US Senate appropriations bill proposes to allocate $2M in demining assistance to Artsakh

Erdogan's approval rating drops

Man, 68, dies in hospital 2 days after being hit by car in Armenia’s Armavir city

Teen stabs older brother in Armenia village

One of most endangered species in Caucasus is seen in Armenia forest

Opposition MP: Latest Azerbaijan activeness in Artsakh, Armenia direction has various reasons

Orban says he will sign new gas supply agreement with Russia by end of summer

Armenia government approves public-private sector partnership procedure

Azerbaijani man stabs his wife in front of his little son

Armenia Constitutional Court petitions to Venice Commission regarding law on illegal property confiscation

State Department approves possible sale of F-35 fighter jets to Germany

Raisi: Enemy cannot even think of taking any move against Iran

Poland intends to have right to block EU plan to cut gas consumption

Newspaper: There is confusion at Armenia investigative agencies

Ex-FM to Turkey’s Erdogan: Armenia’s ‘expectations’ without preconditions

Newspaper: Newly created Armenia council’s members’ expenses to be covered by state budget

UN declares access to clean, healthy and sustainable environment a universal human right

Nicaragua opposition leader sentenced to 10 years in prison

Estonian government stops issuing visas and temporary residence permits to Russian citizens

Participant from Armenia to present motor rehabilitation device project at FallingWallsLab competition in Berlin

Spain's ruling coalition proposes a new tax on banks and energy companies

Russia's international reserves up by $1.7 billion over the week

Inflation in Germany falls slightly in July, but is still close to half-century high

Financial Times: Central Bank of China plans to allocate up to $148 billion to rescue the real estate sector

Cyprus, Greece to consult with other EU countries on Turkish oil drilling in Mediterranean

Armenia FM and Russia FM's Special Representative discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement

Rising cost of living undermines support for Polish ruling coalition a year before elections

Armenia CC turns to Venice Commission for opinion on resonant law

Portugal to speed up construction of solar power plants to reduce dependence on gas

Cyprus is waiting for new increase in electricity bills

Bloomberg: The strong dollar is wreaking havoc globally

Lightning kills 50 people in Indian state in a week

Artsakh Ombudsman: Azerbaijani units shell villages of Taghavard and Karmir Shuka for twenty minutes

Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces visits N-th military unit

US aircraft carrier and its strike group headed to the South Sea Sea as tensions escalate with China

Russia and China FMs discuss situation in Ukraine in Tashkent

Turkey FM announces Erdogan's visit to Tbilisi

PM: Armenia attaches importance to development of friendly relations with Peru

Georgian TV channel reports unmanageable situation on both sides of Georgian-Russian border

Doubts grow over Turkey's claim to have discovered huge deposit of rare earth elements

Dollar, euro still losing value in Armenia

Imposing embargo on Russian gas is impossible, Austria's chancellor says

Armenia justice minister: Authorities have nothing to do with opposition members’ release from arrest

Japanese military to take part in military exercises Garuda Shield for the first time

Armenia government approves Person’s Functionality Assessment Procedure draft

Azerbaijan armed forces open fire at Armenia combat positions

Opposition deputies of Armenian parliament meet with colleagues from Artsakh

Berlin is struggling to fulfill the promise to send Ukraine old tanks

Seoul calls for tougher sanctions against Pyongyang

Armenia Investigative Committee has new division

Armenia justice minister: There were no major complaints on Armen Grigoryan's health to review his preventive measure

US Air Force sends F-22 Raptor fighter jets to Poland

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan army violated ceasefire on Wednesday, Thursday

US needs to modernize its nuclear systems to counter possible external threats

Iran to begin construction of research reactor in Isfahan in coming weeks

Quake hits Azerbaijan-Georgia border zone, also felt in Armenia

5 hospitals to be built, reconstructed in Armenia

Armenia political party leader’s father, 86, goes missing

Armenia to establish 5 to 8 state-funded universities

Displaced Artsakh residents stage protest outside Armenia government building

Montenegrin authorities freeze property of 2 Russian citizens

Iran ambassador to Armenia to have new residence in Yerevan

Hungary doesn't intend to share gas

Azerbaijan fires shots at 2 Artsakh villages

New York Times columnist: Joe Biden is a 'failing president'

Trump plans to sue CNN

Armenia to get $120M grant from US to strengthen democracy, economic stability

Bianet: Kars residents want to open Armenian-Turkish border checkpoints

Armenia ambassador to Greece, Panteion university rector discuss cooperation in field of education

Meta reports 1st quarterly revenue decline

Ex-Republicans and Democrats form new 3rd party